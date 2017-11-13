Suspended jail term for 'nasty and shocking' attack on his 87-year-old Radnorshire mum

A man who assaulted his 87-year-old mother at her home in Evenjobb has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Michael David Watts, 69, of Wesley Place, Newtown, appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to assaulting Rosaline Watts on July 10.

The magistrates described the case as a “nasty and shocking domestic violence case on a vulnerable victim”.

The court heard that Watts had been given a caution for a similar offence against his mother earlier this year.

He was given a six-week sentence, suspended for 12 months. During the suspension period, he must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

A restraining order was imposed to stop Watts contacting his mother for the next two years.

He must pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.