Car fire in Caia Park believed to be deliberate

AN EARLY morning vehicle blaze in Caia Park is believed to have been caused deliberately, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.12am this morning reporting a car ablaze in Glan Gors.

One crew from Wrexham attended the scene and used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to bring the incident to an end by 2.32am.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said the blaze, which caused 75 per cent fire damage to the car, is believed to have been caused by deliberate ignition.

Nobody sustained any injuries as a result, the spokesman added.