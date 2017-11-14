Ewloe man 'believed Satan told him' to carry out attack

A man who found religion attacked a man after Bible reading classes and blamed it on Satan.

Craig Ashley Robinson, 37, threw hot water from a cup at his victim and delivered punches.

Robinson, of Hill Top Close in Ewloe, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 5 over the attack on Glenn Smethurst

He was placed on a 12-month community order with rehabilitation and was told to pay £500 compensation with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Flintshire Magistrates Court in Mold heard yesterday that Robinson was formerly a drug addict but had changed his ways and found God.

That evening he had been to Bible classes and Mr Smethurst had been involved in Bible readings with him.

He gave Robinson a lift home, was invited in for a drink of tea and that was when the assault took place.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said Robinson threw a cup of hot water at Mr Smethurst and punched him a number of times.

Robinson had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act at the time. He had blamed what had happened on Satan.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said Robinson was addicted to drugs for 19 years, but he had been able to come off them and had found God.

He had been having thoughts about harming people and that was the explanation he gave for committing the offence.

Miss Roberts said: “He does believe Satan told him to commit the offence.”

Fiona Larkin, defending, said her client had found God and believed an evil force made him carry out the act.

“He believes in God. He understands what he has done was wrong,” she said.

“It could only be some form of evil that made him do that.

“That is why he made that comment about Satan.”

The court heard Robinson was training as a fibre optic engineer. He was also carrying out voluntary work with the homeless.

Miss Roberts said her client felt “genuine and deeply felt remorse” for what he had done after he had been able to turn his life around.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Smethurst told how he was shocked and feared for his life when the attack happened.

After the attack he was shocked, surprised and in pain.

He felt betrayed, was concerned about what the defendant’s motive was and was anxious to know why he had attacked him.

The victim had to take time off work as a taxi driver after the attack, magistrates heard.

They imposed a 12-month restraining order banning Robinson from approaching the victim.