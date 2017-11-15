Family in Caia Park awoken to see car go up in flames

A CAIA Park couple spoke of their frustration after their car was torched in the early hours of the morning.

Richard Davies left his Toyota Corolla parked up outside his home in Glan Gors on Monday night, only to be woken by a neighbour and told it was engulfed in flames.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.12am yesterday and a crew attended the fire and extinguished it.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the blaze, which left the car a complete write-off, is believed to have been started by deliberate ignition.

Mr Davies, a civil servant and father-of-four, told the Leader: “We didn't hear anything but one of our neighbours rang us. There was a bang – probably one of the tyres – and we came out to find the fire brigade already here.

“It was lucky they got here so quickly. I’d just filled up with 40 litres of petrol so it could have been a lot worse.

“I don’t understand why they do it. My sat nav and dash cam are still there. They didn't take anything.”

Mr Davies said the family has been left frustrated, adding: "I can't get to work and I have taken the next few days off. It is going to boost my insurance quite a bit too."

His wife Lara Davies said: “I could just about understand it if it was a theft but they have not robbed anything from the car. We've got two booster seats in the car which are ruined – it’s six weeks before Christmas.

“We have four grandchildren and our daughters rely on us if they need us to have them to pick them up in the car.

“Our 13-year-old daughter was here. Thankfully she slept through it all. She has special needs so we had to prepare her when she left for school because of the car.

“This is such a quiet place. All the neighbours here are lovely and we all tend to look out for each other.”

Another mum who lives in Glan Gors, and asked not be named, told the Leader the blaze frightened her five children.

She added: ”My daughter came in and woke me up at 2.30am and said to come out. My partner had to move his car because it was right next to it.

“The bonnet was engulfed in flames and I heard banging. I phoned the fire brigade and they were out quick.

“It is dangerous and stupid. It was quite close to the fences and if they had gone up and then the gardens. I don’t know what they get out of it."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact North Wales Police on 101.