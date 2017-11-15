Police investigate shooting and killing of '16 point stag' near Llanfair Caereinion

DYFED Powys Police are investigating the shooting of a ‘16 point stag’.
Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police are investigating a poaching incident which occurred some time between October 22 and 25, where a ‘16 pointer’ wild stag was shot and killed.
The stag was shot in isolated woodland area between Llanerfyl and Talerddig.
A spokesperson for Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police, said: “It appears the animal was shot for its head and antlers; the meat and entire body were left behind.”
Llanfyllin Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: “A 16 pointer wild stag was shot and killed in isolated woodland between Llanerfyl and Talerddig some time between October 22 - 25. Any information please ring 101.”
Police are currently following a number of leads.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Llanfyllin and Llanfair Caereinion Police on 101.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on