Prolific blagger from Wrexham finds his way into MTV bash

A BLAGGER from Wrexham has continued his adventures among the rich and famous by charming his way into another major awards show.

Simon Wilson, 26, who hails from Rhos, met several stars after he got into the MTV European Music Awards (EMA) at the O2 in London.

He filmed backstage for his YouTube channel as the likes of Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Eminen and U2 walked by and shook hands with top rapper Stormzy.

He also posed for pictures with superstar DJ David Guetta and pop duo Jedward after the

show.

In a YouTube video Simon – who mingled with the stars at the Emmy Awards and the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather Jr fight earlier this year – he said the EMAs show was the first UK event he had tried to get into.

He adds: “I’ve come down to London to see some friends, realised this was on and I’m going to give it a go.”

The Leader revealed last month that Simon had secured a deal to start filming a TV show next

year.

He said: “It’s a dream come true. I never thought when I bought my first camera at the start of year that nine months on I’d be sitting in the meetings I am with these types of people. It’s very surreal!”

Previous blags for Simon, who lives in Beverly Hills, California and works for production companies in the USA, include sneaking into Wimbledon five years ago and the Tyson Fury-Wladimir Klitschko boxing bout in Germany in 2015.