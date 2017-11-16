Moped rider checked for injuries after A55 crash at Holywell

A MOPED rider was checked for injuries following a crash on the A55.

North Wales Police received a call at 8.22am reporting a collision on the A55 eastbound near Holywell.

The crash was initially reported as involving two cars and a scooter, but officers attended the scene to find it was a single vehicle collision involving a moped only.

A police spokesman said the incident has now been cleared. The rider was checked over for injuries by an ambulance crew and had suffered minor injuries, the spokesman added.

Traffic Wales is is still reporting congestion on the A55 eastbound between junction 32 to junction 33 following the crash.