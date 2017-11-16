Police increasingly concerned for missing Powys boy Mark Cottee, 15

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old Powys boy.

Mark Cottee was last seen at the Donnington bonfire display in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday, November 11.

He is described as mixed race, 5 foot 6 inches tall, slim, with short black afro style hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue North Face jacket.

He has links to Powys and the Crawley area of Sussex.

Police are concerned for Mark's safety and welfare and are appealing for any sightings to be reported to the local police as a matter of urgency.

If you have seen Mark or know or his whereabouts, call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 769s of 11 November 2017.