'We will never forget her beautiful smile' - Tributes to mother-of-two who died in crash between Caersws and Newtown

“WE WILL never forget her beautiful smile...”

The family of Julie Smith, aged 36, who died following a car crash between Caersws and Newtown have paid tribute to the best sister and mother they could have wished for.

On Thursday night, November 9, mother of two, Julie, was involved in a collision on the A489 near Penstrowed bridge, between Caersws and Newtown.

Sadly, emergency services said she died at the scene.

Floral tributes at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A489 in Penstrowed, near Newtown, photographed on Friday, November 10, 2017

Julie’s sister, Claire Rowlands, spoke on behalf of the family: “She was the best sister I could have wished for.

“She lived for Martin and her beautiful boys.

“They were her life.

“She was such a kind and caring person, would do anything for anybody and life will never be the same again.

“We miss her so, so much and will do every day for the rest of our lives.

“But we will never forget her or that beautiful smile of hers.”

The community of Trefeglwys and Caersws have been shocked by the tragedy.

Powys County Councillor Phyl Davies said he’d known Julie for most of his life.

Cllr Davies said: “It’s shocked the whole community my thoughts are with her and her young family.”

County Councillor Karl Lewis also said he knew Julie and her family well.

“I have known the family for a good many years and I attended Llanidloes High School with Julie.

“She will be sorely missed in the whole Trefeglwys and Caersws community.”

The road traffic collision between two cars happened at about 7.40pm on Thursday, November 9, near Penstrowed on the A489 between Caersws and Newtown.

The road was closed for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family, and a family liaison officer has been deployed to provide support at this difficult time.”

nWitnesses to the incident are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.