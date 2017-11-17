Concerns for missing Mold man Alan Wells, 51

Concerns have been raised for a man missing from Mold.
Alan Wells, 51, has not been seen since Wednesday, November 15.
Anyone with information relating to Alan's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 19630.
#Missing; Alan Wells 51, from #Mold has not been seen since Wednesday November 15. If you have any information which may help us trace him please call 101 quoting reference 19630. pic.twitter.com/unAZ6TzGM1— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 17, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on