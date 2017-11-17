Llandudno retail veteran to take command of Rhyl shopping centre

An ex-servicewoman is moving from her base in Llandudno to take up a post helping promote and manage Rhyl’s White Rose Shopping Centre.

Sue Nash, 50, who lives in Llanfair Talhaiarn, will be taking eight years of experience as manager of the Victoria Centre in Llandudno for the past eight years to manage the centre which home to more than 30 stores.

Originally from Merseyside, Mrs Nash has lived and worked in North Wales for over 25 years, and considers herself to be very much part of the local community, with a Welsh husband and two children fluent in the Welsh language.

Mrs Nash said: “I am delighted to have this new role in Rhyl. I am familiar with the area, and am getting to know the White Rose retailers and customers, as well as the wider community in Rhyl.

“I also want to get involved in the promotion of the town as a whole and build partnerships to promote the new developments taking place in Rhyl to the wider community, and encourage more visitors to see what Rhyl has to offer.”

Mrs Nash has has a varied career, with time in security and retail as well as having her first career in the British Army, which included stints in Northern Ireland and at the Ministry of Defence in London.

She will bring her expertise to the shopping centre which includes retailers Iceland, Poundland, Store 21, B&M, Superdrug, New Look, JD Sports and Boots.

Mrs Nash added: “I have joined the centre at a good time, when there are some new lettings, including Hays Travel, Bodycare and YMCA charity shop, so I am keen to build upon the existing popularity of the centre, supporting our retailers and getting publicity for the White Rose Centre.”