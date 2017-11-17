Residents flock to Llandudno Christmas Fair on opening day

A new​​​​​​ look Llandudno Christmas Fair attracted large crowds on its opening day.

This year’s event is located in Trinity Square in Llandudno and showcases the best produce, craft beers and entertainment the area has to offer.

Fair organiser Barry Mortlock said the event has doubled in size from last year which he believed has led to the added success of the event.

Mr Mortlock, during Thursday’s first day of the fair, said: “It’s always exciting when it comes around after putting in 12 months of hard work.

“We believe we have delivered a lovely lovely event, it is really really exciting.”

While the amount of stalls has increased, the number of entertainment acts have also increased with a number of local school choirs set to perform throughout the fair accompanied by other musical groups.

Mr Mortlock said the carols and the festive decorations that surround the event really put attendees in the Christmas spirit.

The Fair is on in Trinity Square until Sunday, opening each day at 9.30am and closing tonight at 6pm, tomorrow at 7pm and Sunday at 4.30pm.