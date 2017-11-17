Tickets are on sale now for Llandudno return of The Manics

Welsh rock royalty, the Manic Street Preachers will be returning to active duty with a stop in Llandudno next spring.

The Manics’ return to touring will coincide with the release of 13th studio album Resistance Is Futile, due on April 6 2018, which is staggeringly also their 13th consecutive release with industry giants Columbia/Sony.

After two years of dabbling in uncharted territory for the band, with back to back releases the largely acoustic Rewind the Film in 2013 and the glacial electronics of Futurology in 2014, the Manic’s first new recording in four years sees a return to their trademark fiery and heavily political introspection.

Speaking collectively of the new release, the band said: “After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old school hard work.”

“The main themes of Resistance is Futile are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration. It’s obsessively melodic - in many ways referencing both the naive energy of Generation Terrorists and the orchestral sweep of Everything Must Go.

Heralding a return to the band’s classic widescreen melancholia sound, the album is also something of a homecoming for The Manics. It was recorded at their brand new Door to the River studio near Newport, returning closer to hometown Blackwood from their former HQ in Cardiff.

To coincide with the release of ‘Resistance Is Futile’, the band have announced their biggest series of UK live shows in over a decade and includes a return to North Wales with a date at Venue Cymru.

Amazingly, the tour will give music fans a double whammy of intelligent British indie rock with support from guests, Merseyside legends The Coral.

The Manic Street Preachers, featuring special guests The Coral, will return to Llandudno at Venue Cymru on Tuesday May 1 2018 at 8pm.

Tickets are priced between £25 and £49.50 and are on sale from today (Friday November 24) via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.