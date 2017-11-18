Former corrie star to bring the fire to Rhyl panto

Vicky Entwistle has a warning for the children as she prepares to play the bad fairy in the Christmas pantomime at Rhyl Pavilion next month.

”If they don’t scream and they don’t carry the kids out crying, I don’t think I’ve done my job properly!” says the former Coronation Street star.

Entwistle will swap her the sharp-talking Janice Battersby for a “posher” role as she plots to take down Princess Briar Rose (Amy Thompson) in the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty.

Yet for all of her character taking her up a social notch or three, the fiery nature Entwistle has become known for on Corrie will once again be evidence on stage.

Speakling at the panto launch at the Rhyl Pavilion, she said: “I just like the audience reaction.

”The first one (pantomime) I ever did, about 12 years ago, it was a bit of baptism of fire because they were all screaming and I was like ‘oh my God! I can’t cope with this. I can’t get my lines out.’

“But now I love it when three year olds are carried out crying. It gives me a real buzz.”

Her character, the bad fairy, is a very clever, manipulative person who has it all going for her, until her grudge against Sleeping Beauty spells her downfall.

Entswistle says: “She’s quite set up really. Why she has to bear this grudge and ruin her life I don’t know?

“She could have had a real nice time being evil on her own.”

The former Coronation Street star is joined this year by Channel 5 Milkshake presenter Thompson who plays Sleeping Beauty, Hollyoaks’ Sarah-Jane Buckley as the Good Fairy, Charles Burden as Nanny Glucose and Denbigh’s Sean Jones, who plays Silly Billy.

Entswistle promises a show the whole family can enjoy, with a little something for everyone.

She says: “It’s just a great, strong story. It tells you about good and evil and how you behave in life you get your just deserts, so there’s a bit of a moral to it all.

“I think the kids can get that and there’s lots of singing and dancing - not by me but from everybody else.

“So there’s kind of fun to watch. It looks glamorous and, like I said, there are morals in there... lessons.

“It’s also very funny, a lot of the jokes – especially from the dame and maybe from me as well – are aimed at the adults, so they don’t feel left out.

“They can get something from it as well and it’s not just a kiddy evening.

”That’s why I like it because I think a lot of what I do is for the adults, even though you’ve got the kids screaming and you think it’s all about that, but its not.

“They get what I’m trying to do more than the kids do because they just scream as soon as they see the horns on my head.

“I think the adults appreciated it a bit more.”

This will be her 12th pantomime but her first in Rhyl and she said she is looking forward to having a looking around in her downtime.

Sleeping Beauty will run in the Rhyl Pavilion from December 13 to January 6 and tickets are on sale now at the theatre box office on 01745 330 000 or online at http://www.rhylpavilion.co.uk/

Patrick Glover