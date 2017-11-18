Latest images of work at Wrexham's new £4.5m Ty Pawb arts hub

Fresh pictures have been released showing the latest work inside the Ty Pawb development in Wrexham.

The latest images, released by Wrexham Council, were taken on Tuesday evening, and show significant progress on the project, with stalls and galleries beginning to take shape.

The £4.5 million project, located at the old site of the People’s Market in Wrexham town centre, will feature two galleries for the display of exhibitions, several performance spaces that will be flexible in use, the Oriel Wrecsam shop and market stalls.

The second floor will be used for education space and administration.

Excitement is now building ahead of Ty Pawb’s opening, which is scheduled for April 2018.