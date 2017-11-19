New bus services linking up Wrexham town centre locations begins on Monday

New bus services will provide transport along a key route linking up town centre locations in and around Wrexham.

From Monday two new Town Link services will launch – linking up to areas within the town that have lost some bus services.

Operated by Valentine’s Travel Solutions, the new services will operate from Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5.50pm.

Town Link 1 will serve Rhosnesni Lane, Maesydre, Market Street, Eagles Meadow, High Street and Island Green.

Town Link 2 will serve Mold Road, Wrexham Technology Park, Pentre Bach, Ruthin Road and Island Green.

Adult fares will cost £1.50, and concessionary travel passes will be accepted.

Cllr David A Bithell, Wrexham Council’s lead member for transport, said: “Following the collapse of a major bus company and changes made by other operators in reviewing their networks, parts of the wider town centre have been left without any access to public transport.

“The new Town Link will reconnect some of these communities and provide improved access to the town centre and key retail locations.

“I’m very pleased we’ve managed to get this service operational in the run-up to Christmas, and can provide access to those communities who have been without local bus services for some time.

“I hope this service will support those residents who have contacted us, and support the local economy by bringing more people into Wrexham town centre.”