Faith in humanity restored with kind response to Holywell burglary

A social enterprise organisation left at “rock bottom” after a burglary last week have been touched by the community’s response.

The Artisan Shop and the adjoining Memory Cafe, a voluntary council organisation on Holywell High Street, was burgled on Tuesday evening last week.

North Wales Police issued an appeal for witnesses after the “callous” thieves stole the charity box, the staff’s tea kitty and raffle prizes, which amounted to around £500.

Nick Taylor, chairman of and West Flintshire Community Enterprise which runs Artisans, said: “This is someone ripping off Memory Cafe – how low can you get?”

After hearing the sad news of the burglary, Flint and Holywell Rotary Club have arranged to donate £450 to replace the stolen money, which had been collected to fund a Christmas dinner for dementia sufferers and their carers.

Neil Roberts, chairman of Flint and Holywell Rotary Club said: “I run a shop in Bagillt and one of the support workers came in and we got talking. She told me about how she went to check the money from the safe and that it had been broken into – and was very upset.

“So I talked to the Rotary Club and we agreed to help make the Christmas dinner happen.

“We are raising money now to put towards funding the 45 people who will have their Christmas dinner.

“If you go to the Memory Cafe when people meet there, it’s so inspiring. They chat and it breaks up their day and it’s something to look forward to.”

Victor Jones, and his wife Jennifer, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, have benefited from the projects held by Flintshire Local Voluntary Service (FLVS) including the Memory Cafe.

Mr Jones said: “I was gutted to find the money had been pinched. A lot of people within the Memory Cafe had worked hard to raise money.

“We’re very grateful to the Rotary Club for donating to the Christmas dinner.”

Ceri Hadaway and her husband Nathan are members of HFC committee and were upset the Memory Cafe Friendship Group had “lost their Christmas party.”

With Mrs Hadaway’s background in hospitality, and Mr Hadaway’s experience as a chef, it was decided that HFC would host the Memory Cafe’s Christmas dinner as their community project.

Mrs Hadaway added: “The stolen raffle prizes also needed to be replaced so, as a separate thing, players and members are collecting raffle prizes which will be drawn at a ball held for all the Memory Cafes in Flintshire on December 15.”

FLVC welcome all to Flintshire Sounds, held every Thursday at St Peter’s Church, Rose Hill, in Holywell from 10.30am until noon.

The Memory Cafe is held every first and third Friday of the month with musical bingo, and “a sing song and a bit of fun,” says Mr Jones.

On the last Friday of the month, the Friendship Group at Memory Cafe attend Mostyn Clock Tower where the bell-ringers perform.

A social worker who supports Memory Cafe said: “Our aim is to get support for the people who support those with dementia or Alzheimer’s. We give them support at the cafe so they can help their loved ones at home.

“It’s great that we have been recognised for the good work that we do.

“Although it’s sad to hear what happened, people have realised how valuable we are as an organisation.”