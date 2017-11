A MAN was taken to hospital following a crash in Kinmel Bay.

The incident happened on Saturday night at about 6.50pm on St Asaph Avenue. A car and a motorbike were involved.

It is believed that it was the motorcyclist who was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Services said: “We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle.

“One patient was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital.”