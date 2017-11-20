Peter Kay unveils plans for fresh Car Share finale with Mold actress Sian Gibson following fan pleas

Peter Kay has delighted fans after announcing a return of hit comedy show Car Share, with Mold actress Sian Gibson, in the form of two special episodes.

Fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series, following the season two finale earlier this year.

But in a special appearance with co-star Sian during the BBC One Children In Need 2017 appeal show on Friday, he promised that the story was not quite over yet.

Kay said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the response and even though we’ve no plans to write a third series we knew we couldn’t end the story there.”

The second series ended as the pair’s characters Kayleigh and John appeared to sever their “will-they, won’t-they” relationship for good.

After Kayleigh walked out of John’s car - seemingly for the last time - more than 100,000 fans signed a petition demanding a more satisfying conclusion.

Kay promised there would be a special finale next year to reveal what happens next for the pair.

Before this, BBC One will air an entirely improvised episode entitled Car Share: Unscripted.

Kay said: “We were always very fond of ad libbing around the script when we were filming the series so we decided to see what would happen if we took the script away and just relied on just our chemistry alone, reacting to whatever came on the radio.”