Police make arrest after a man is stabbed in Holywell

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Holywell this afternoon.

North Wales Police were called to Old Chester Road, Milwr, Holywell at 12.24pm.

A spokesman said: “One male sustained not life-threatening stab wounds a male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the property shortly after 12.30pm, and a spokesman said: “We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with a non-life-threatening injury.”