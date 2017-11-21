Arsenal of weapons given to North Wales Police during amnesty

Firearms and ammunition has been handed over to North Wales Police during the first week of a national campaign.

So far 20 items have been handed over to officers including shotguns, air weapons and ammunition as the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) campaign enters into its second week.

North Wales Police has reminded people of the opportunity to safely hand in their unlawfully held or unwanted guns and ammunition to help avoid them getting into the wrong hands.

Det Supt Steve Williams said: “Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place.

“It is pleasing that we have already had firearms and ammunition surrendered to us and this just shows how invaluable surrender operations such as this can be.

“It doesn’t matter if the firearms are real, imitations, antiques or fully licensed guns that the licence holder no longer needs – we want them all to be handed in to us.”

Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to threaten or harm their local communities

The campaign gives members of the public the chance to dispose of a firearm or ammunition by taking it to a local designated police station and handing it in.

Items can be handed in at Wrexham and Mold stations along with several others across the region.

Det Supt Williams added: “Fortunately North Wales does not have a significant gun crime problem.

”However, we are not complacent about gun crime, which is why we are involved with the national surrender.

”We want as many guns surrendered as possible and I would encourage the public to continue to come forward.

“I would also urge for any information or intelligence about anyone involved with illegal firearms to call North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

During the campaign period, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and they can remain anonymous.

But the history of each live weapon will be checked for evidence of its use in crimes.

If any ‘war trophy’ firearms from both historic and modern conflicts are surrendered, national military museums and universities will be contacted to see if they are of interest to their exhibits or research.

NABIS and police forces across the UK are working with partners such as the Crown Prosecution Service and the Local Government Association to ensure the surrender fortnight of action is a success.

Licensed firearm holders can receive advice from the North Wales Police Firearms Licensing Team at www.north-wales.police.uk/about-us/departments/firearms-licensing, follow the team on Twitter at @NWPFALicensing or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NWPFirearms

For more information about NABIS visit www.nabis.police.uk or follow them on Twitter @NABIS_UK.