Concerns for missing Abergele man Stephen Edwards

Concerns have been raised for a missing man from Abergele.
Stephen Edwards was last seen at 9.30am on Monday, November 20, wearing a thick grey jumper, dark tracksuit bottoms and a burgundy cardigan. He was carrying a navy backpack.
He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall, of stocky build and with dark brown hair.
Anyone with information relating to Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.
