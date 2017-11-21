Concerns for missing Abergele man Stephen Edwards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised for a missing man from Abergele.

Stephen Edwards was last seen at 9.30am on Monday, November 20, wearing a thick grey jumper, dark tracksuit bottoms and a burgundy cardigan. He was carrying a navy backpack.

He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall, of stocky build and with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information relating to Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.

