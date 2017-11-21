Police seek witnesses and vehicle after Bangor house burglary

NORTH Wales Police are seeking witnesses and help to trace a “light coloured vehicle” after a house burglary in Bangor.

The crime, at a residential property in Caernarfon Road, took place at approximately 11pm, on Tuesday, November 7.

The offenders forced entry at the rear of a property. A small side street that leads to Bangor Railway Station car park runs adjacent to the rear of the house.

Investigating officers believe the offenders used this road during the act. From enquiries made so far, officers wish to identify a small light coloured vehicle seen in the immediate area at the time.

Investigating Officer PC Catherine Walker, at Bangor Police Station, said: “We are interested in identifying a small light coloured vehicle seen at the time with three, possibly male, occupants.

“Our enquiries lead us to believe the car was parked in the station car park between about 11pm and 11.20pm, and with several other vehicles using the car park at the same time I’m hoping someone may recall the car which is possibly a small Peugeot or Corsa type.

“I’m also asking local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1716 9349.