Second week of firearms surrender – still time to hand in weapons

A NUMBER of firearms and ammunition has been handed over to North Wales Police during the first week of a national surrender campaign.

So far, 20 items have been brought in, including shotguns, air weapons and ammunition during the NABIS (National Ballistics Intelligence Service) campaign.

As the weapon surrender is now in its second week, North Wales Police are reminding people they can still hand in unlawfully held or unwanted guns and ammunition.

Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to threaten or harm local communities.

The surrender gives members of the public the chance to dispose of a firearm or ammunition by taking it to a local designated police station and handing it in.

Detective Superintendent Steve Williams of North Wales Police said: “Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place.

“It is pleasing that we have already had firearms and ammunition surrendered to us and this just shows just how invaluable surrender operations such as this can be.

“It doesn’t matter if the firearms are real, imitations, antiques or fully licenced guns that the licence holder no longer needs – we want them all to be handed in to us.”

He added: “Fortunately North Wales does not have a significant gun crime problem.”

Anyone with information or intelligence about anyone involved with illegal firearms to call North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

During the campaign period, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and they can remain anonymous. However, the history of each live weapon will be checked for evidence of its use in crimes.

If you are a licensed firearm holder who wants advice please contact the North Wales Police Firearms Licensing Team viahttps://www.north-wales.police.uk/about-us/departments/firearms-licensing or follow them on Twitter @NWPFALicensing or Facebook via https://www.facebook.com/NWPFirearmsLicensing/

For more information about NABIS visit www.nabis.police.uk or follow them on Twitter @NABIS_UK

Station open times are: Caernarfon Police Station. 9am – 1pm & 3pm – 6pm Monday, Wed, Fri & Saturday, Bangor Police Station 8:30am – 7pm Mon to Sat. 9am – 6pm Sundays, Holyhead Police Station 9am – 1pm & 3pm – 6pm Tuesdays & Thursdays

Also: Rhyl Police Station. 8:30am – 7pm Mon to Sat. 9am – 6pm Sundays, Llandudno Police Station. 9am – 1pm & 3pm – 6pm Tues, Wed, Thursday, Friday & Saturday,

Colwyn Bay Police Station. 9am – 1pm & 3pm – 6pm Mondays