Elderly woman's bag snatched in Buckley

AN ELDERLY woman has been the target of a ‘despicable’ bag snatch.

Officers from the South Flintshire Neighbourhood police team are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening in Buckley.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was walking down Padeswood Road towards the junction of Nant Mawr Road when a man approached her from behind and snatched her handbag before running run off towards Nant Mawr Road.

The victim screamed at the man, beofre losing sight of him, with the incident happening at approximately 6.05pm.

The suspected thief is described as being slim build, approximately 5ft 6in tall, wearing a dark coloured coat and possibly a woollen hat.

Sergeant Mavis Evans, who is asking for help to trace the male, said: “This a despicable crime with a female making her way home, her personal property has been stolen and it would have been a scary incident.

”A police dog was called to the scene and it tracked to the corner of Princess Avenue, so we are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed the male running away and for any information about the lady’s property that may have been dumped nearby.”

The victim’s handbag is described as dark red in colour, with a snake effect leather look, it has a shoulder strap and two short handles.

It also contains personal papers.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call the police on 101 quoting the reference number V176334.