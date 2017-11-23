Connah's Quay Christmas fair and lights switch-on

Mince pies and mulled wine were on offer as Christmas came to the Quay.

Connah’s Quay Town Council held its annual Christmas fair at the town’s and festive lights switch-on at the Civic Hall on Wepre Drive.

Featuring craft stalls, a charity raffle and live music, fairgoers even had a visit from Father Christmas himself in his grotto.

The fair was the start of the festive frivolities that culminated in Marcelina Fonal, nine, and Abigail Harris, five, switching on the lights on the town's Christmas tree.