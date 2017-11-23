Flint gets into the Christmas spirit with festive lights switch-on

Hundreds braved the cold as Flint got into the Christmas spirit.

The town's annual festive lights switch-on attracted healthy crowds on Church Street and Market Square on Thursday night.

Alongside the big moment of the official switch-on, attractions, stalls and games were dotted throughout the streets with a firework display proceeding the main event at 6pm when the lights were turned on from the balcony of the Old Court House.

Poppy Appeal volunteer Valerie Nevitt and young fundraiser Mazie Taylor were selected to help officially switch on the town’s lights after being recognised for their charitable endeavours throughout the year.

Valerie raised more than £5,000 collecting for the Poppy Appeal while Mazie donated hair to the Little Princess Trust and gave out food and drink to the homeless in Blackpool.

Pictures by Geoff Abbott / GA231117J