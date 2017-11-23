Police appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in a hit and run collision in Wrexham

AN APPEAL has been launched after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run collision.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm yesterday outside the Co-op shop in Poplar Road, Wrexham.

The victim sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital in Stoke for treatment.

DS Anne-Louise Jones said: “This was a serious road traffic collision in which a man has sustained very serious injuries.

”We are interested in tracing a silver saloon car which was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

“I am appealing directly for the driver to come forward and to anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference V176866.”