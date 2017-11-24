Hit and run car found in field near Wrexham Industrial Estate

A CAR involved in a hit and run has been found by police.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run collision which occurred at about 5.15pm on Wednesday in Polar Road, Wrexham.

An appeal for information was launched to trace the driver of a silver saloon car which was seen in the area at the time.

North Wales Police have now released an image of the car, which was found near Wrexham Industrial Estate, and appealed for any information about its owner.

A police spokesman said: “This vehicle collided with a pedestrian near to the Co-Op store on Poplar Road, Wrexham, resulting in serious injuries.

“The offending driver drove away from the location with a smashed windscreen. The suspect vehicle was found concealed in a field in Is-y-Coed, near to Wrexham Industrial Estate. The vehicle is a Saab 93 in a champagne colour registration number RV58 WVF.”

Any witnesses who have any knowledge of the owner or driver of the vehicle can contact North Wales Police by calling 101 quoting reference V176866.