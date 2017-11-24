Paralysed police detective from Buckley vows to walk again

A police detective left paralysed after an operation vowed to walk again when the Princess Royal visited a riding centre for disabled people.

Jane Sargeant, 43, from Buckley, has been a regular visitor to Clwyd Special Riding Centre in nearby Llanfynydd since losing the use of her legs after an operation on her spinal cord.

The Princess heard how Jane, who works for Merseyside Police, now has sensation back in her legs and her movement, although limited, has given her hope she will walk again.

“Back in May 2012 I had an operation to remove a lipoma, a kind of fatty deposit, at the base of my spinal cord and I woke up unable to move my legs,” Jane said.

“There was always the risk that could happen and doctors couldn’t confirm if I would walk again. It was upsetting as I was a really fit and active person, loved aerobics and walking, but I was determined to give my nerves and muscles the best chance they had of repair.

“I hadn’t been on a horse since the age of 13 but found out about the riding centre and decided to give it my best shot. The wonderful staff quickly put me at my ease and have proved a lifeline, not only with moral support, but their incredible expertise.”

Known for her lifelong love of horses, Princess Anne was making her third visit to the centre and unveiled a plaque marking the official opening of its £250,000 Lottery-funded Centre for Equine Learning and Therapy (CELT). This houses the mechanical horse and learning facilities for people with more complex physical and mental health needs.

The Princess spent more than two hours touring facilities at the Llanfynydd centre and meeting the staff, trustees and volunteers who provide therapy and fun to people and children with disabilities.

The long-serving president of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has kept a keen interest in its development over the years after performing the opening in 1984 and returning in 1992.

The Princess saw how a shop and tea room, donated by Sir William Gladstone, was helping to plough cash back into the centre’s activities.

She viewed stables and a horse barn provided by charity funds during the past 20 years, as well as a round horse pen donated by equestrian company Monarch and agricultural building supplier AC Jackson Ltd.

At the centre, Jane has received ‘hippotherapy’ – physiotherapy on horseback – and was one the first users of the new mechanical horse which simulates a riding experience.

Her riding skills have developed greatly since her first visit four years ago. Last summer she took part in a walking dressage competition, as part of the RDA National Championships at Hartpury, and came fourth in a class for a range of disabilities.

She competes again next summer, but at a higher level and faster pace.

“I need to hold on to my walker but can now stand and have feeling coming back into my feet. I told the Princess how determined I am to ride independently next year and to walk just with a stick,” she added.

“She was genuinely interested to hear my story and all about my rehabilitation. The horses are specially trained and are so wonderfully knowing and patient.”

Among the children Princess Anne met was seven-year-old Luke Hayes who has cerebral palsy after suffering a stroke as a baby.

The youngster, from Ruabon, told how much he looks forward to his “exciting trips” to the centre and his simulated rides at a walk, canter or trot through the interactive screen forest, farm or zoo.

Karl Wright, from Blind Veterans UK’s respite centre in Llandudno, explained how equine therapy supports the mental health of former servicemen and women suffering loss of sight and post-traumatic stress.

“Being around the horses has a truly calming effect on members. Some will only sleep through the night after a visit here,” he told the Princess.

The Royal visitor spent time chatting to volunteers. Among them were Caergwrle couple Dewi and Margaret Jones, who have helped out for more than 10 years.

Dewi, a retired British Aerospace fitter, performs maintenance while his wife prepares food in the tearoom.

She said: “Everyday we know we are coming somewhere special. The work that goes on here is amazing and we are just so pleased the Princess wants to see the improvements.”

Clwyd Special Riding Centre was created by equine enthusiast Anne Sopwith, organiser of the Dyffryn Ceiriog Riding for the Disabled Group, whose vision was to create a facility where people with a wide range of disabilities and special needs could ride.

In 1982 she purchased Ty’n y Cyffion – a riding school converted from a hill farm and soon helpers were bringing in ponies for sessions.

Today there are 24 horses and ponies of all sizes owned by the centre and more than 200 users of the facility every week. There’s an indoor and outdoor arena, countryside challenge area and 2k track with water splash all providing treasured equine experiences.

Ann Lambert, chairman of trustees, said: “The Princess has taken a sustained interest in the development of the centre over the years and we were delighted to welcome her for a third time and show her what has been achieved.”

One little girl who couldn’t wait to meet the Princess was seven year-old Elan Williams, of Cynwyd.

The youngster, born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, presented a posy and was asked about her RDA grading badges worn on her jumper.

Mum Ceris said: “Elan wants to compete in the Paralympics one day and she was so excited to meet Princess Anne after Googling her and learning she had competed in the Olympics. She was on top of the world when the Princess told her she must have worked hard to get all her lovely badges.”

The day was tinged with sadness for Victoria Everall and Catherine Duff, daughters of Anne Sopwith, who died in September, aged 88.

Victoria said: “Mum had fulfilled her dream and was so proud of the centre. She said the improvements had brought it ‘well and truly into the 21st century’ and it was a ‘centre of excellence’.”

The Royal visit concluded with the presentation of Long Service Awards to eight ponies who have given the facility more than 70 years’ service between them.

For details on how to support the centre visit www.clwydspecialridingcentre.co.uk