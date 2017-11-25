Family want Carl Sargeant's funeral to be a celebration of his life – so no sombre clothes

The family of a late Assembly Member are still being ‘ inundated’ with messages of support.

A statement from the son of Carl Sargeant said how the family of the former AM for Alyn and Deeside have taken strength from the messages from across the country since his death on November 7.

Mr Sargeant, 49 and a married father-of-two, was found dead at home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay.

His funeral will be held at St Mark’s Church in Connah’s Quay on Friday, December 1.

In the statement his son Jack said he and the wider family wanted Mr Sargeant’s funeral to be a celebration of a man who was “the life and soul of the party.”

He said: “We continue to be inundated with so many kind messages of support from across the UK.

“Messages that have not only given us strength over recent days – but messages that have left us in no doubt as to the extent dad was loved and respected by those who knew him.

“It has already been announced that dad will find rest on Friday.

“My mum Bernie, sister Lucy, and I have decided that day should be a celebration of dad’s life – not a day for mourning.

“Everyone who knew dad will understand he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was never one for pomp.

“He was never one for ‘airs and graces’. That was never his style.

“So we ask that there be no formal suits nor black worn on this day of celebration.

“We want people to wear something that makes them feel happy and to come and remember dad as he was – kind, generous, and the life and soul of the party.

“All friends – from far and wide – are welcome to St Mark’s Church to join us.”