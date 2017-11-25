Teenage thief with appalling record is caught stealing again … this time at Wrexham's Eagles Meadow

A prolific offender with more than 40 thefts to his name despite his tender age has been caught again.

Layton Paul Vallance, 18, of Pentre Street, Llay, stole a bottle of aftershave worth £47 from Boots at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham with the intention of selling it on.

Vallance has 24 convictions for 64 offences – 42 of them being theft-related.

On November 5, a security guard at Boots was made aware by Debenhams staff that Vallance was making his way into the store and he was monitored on CCTV.

He was seen to select a Paco Rabanne gift set, conceal the item and leave the store without making any attempt to pay.

Vallance was stopped outside the store and he told the security guard he could have the item back if he let him go.

He threw the box on the floor and tried to run away but was detained.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court, Vallance pleaded guilty to the theft.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said Vallance told officers in interview he had stolen the item to sell on to pay off a drugs debt.

He said he had not taken his medication on the day in question and was “off his head”.

Stephen Edwards, defending, said there was no getting away from the fact Vallance had a particularly appalling record for an 18-year-old.

But he had recently returned home to live with his mother, who was supporting him in court.

He had recently been sentenced to 16 weeks in a young offenders institute and since then matters had improved.

Vallance’s mother was

anxious for him to engage with the services available to him and he is due to undergo a short period of detox in Hafan Wen.

District judge Gwyn Jones imposed a two-year community order with a 30-day rehab activity requirement.

Vallance was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge in addition to £85 in costs.