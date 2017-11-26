buckley xmas lights switch on

SANTA Claus was in town for a big Christmas lights switch-on.

The mayor of Buckley, Councillor Dennis Hutchinson, did the honours for the town and flicked the switch to welcome in the festive season on Saturday evening.

Events started from midday in the Brunswick Road car park before the lights were turned on a few hours later.

There was a Santa dash, reindeer on show, children’s rides, and a variety of stalls to keep everyone entertained before the illuminations.

Buckley Precinct also played host to Santa’s Grotto for the afternoon.

Cllr Hutchinson said the event was enjoyed by all.