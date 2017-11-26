Diners tuck into fish and chips to raise money for new Rhyl lifeboat

SIXTY guests tucked into one of Britian’s most loved dishes to help raise funds towards a new Shannon class lifeboat.

Rhyl RNLI held their first fish supper on Saturday at the town’s lifeboat station. A total of £380 was raised.

Diners enjoyed a meal of fish and chips, a treat which had been donated by some the town’s takeaways. During the event, guests had a talk on future developments planned for the station.

A video was shown demonstrating the work of the volunteers. Visitors also had a guided tour of the all-weather lifeboat.

Martin Jones, Rhyl RNLI Coxswain Martin Jones, said: 'We would like to thank everyone who came to visit our boathouse on Saturday evening.

“A special thanks goes to Les & Rita's, The Town Fryer, The Galleon and Aslans fish and chip shops for kindly donating the food for the night. Without their support the Fish Supper wouldn’t have been possible. A thanks also goes to Antonio's Ices for donating the proceeds of their Ice Cream sales to the evening, it may have been freezing cold but we all enjoyed the treat, especially the crew.”