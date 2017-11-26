Gas power station plan at Flint's Aber Park Industrial Estate

A GAS-fired power station could be built to boost the area’s power supply if plans are approved.

Flintshire Council has received proposals from Conrad (Flint) Ltd to build a 5MW gas-fired power station on land at Aber Park Industrial Estate in Flint.

The development will consist of three gas generators, three cooling radiators, a gas kiosk, DNO (distribution network operator) building, client building and surrounding palisade fencing.

It is also proposed to install surveillance cameras to enable the site to be monitored remotely.

During the six-month construction period it is anticipated that 10 workers would be employed on the site. The plant will be remotely operated once installed, and will be subject to periodical servicing and maintenance.

Maintenance of the facility will also create additional long-term employment and will support employment for highly skilled engineers during its operational lifespan. These jobs will be sourced locally where possible.

A planning and design statement submitted as part of the application states: “The flexible power plant is an essential facility in the provision of a secure and sustainable energy supply, designed to generate electricity at short notice to fill an ‘energy gap’ within the local electricity network.

“This will be most commonly required at times when renewable energy sources fail to generate sufficient electricity, or alternatively during short periods of exceptional demand for energy.”

The National Grid owns and operates the national electricity network and part of its role is to ensure that the electricity supply system meets local energy demands.

Conrad (Flint) Ltd, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Conrad Energy Ltd, a new independent power producer.

The site is made up of land at the heart of Aber Park Industrial area, south of an access road, which joins Aber Road (A5119) at its eastern junction and Old London Road at its western junction.

It is not located in a conservation area and Natural Resources Wales have identified no surface water flood risk across the site. It is also situated within a principal employment area.

The plans will be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee at a later date.