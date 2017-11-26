The National Eisteddfod is coming to Llanrwst in 2019

The 2019 National Eisteddfod will be held in Llanrwst.

The decision that the Eisteddfod will be back in the Conwy Valley for the first time in 30 years was announced at Saturday’s council meeting in Aberystwyth.

Chief executive, Elfed Roberts, said: “Everyone is looking forward to returning to an area which was an excellent home for the Eisteddfod back in 1989.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in preparing for the Eisteddfod. The committees have all been created and are already hard at work. We are looking forward to starting the work at grasroots level across the whole of Conwy county, to ensure the success of the project and the festival in the area.”

The news was welcomed by Cllr Gareth Jones, leader of Conwy County Borough Council, “We’re delighted that the 2019 Eisteddfod will take place in Conwy County Borough, and we’d like to congratulate Llanrwst for being chosen to host this national event.

“We’ll be supporting the Eisteddfod Committee with their arrangements over the next eighteen months as they prepare for their event.”

The Eisteddfod Council were also told that the Anglesey festival earlier this year left a surplus of £93,200.

Mr Roberts said, “Today is a chance to look back at the week in Bodedern at the beginning of August. Although we had bad weather during the first weekend, it was a memorable Eisteddfod, and we are very grateful to the people of Anglesey, our terrific volunteers and visitors for this.

“The Anglesey team were determined to reach the Local Fund target, and this happened, smashing the target by almost £90,000 by the end of festival week. This was done thanks to the careful and organised leadership of the Chair of the Finance Committee Chair, Haydn Edwards, and a team of active and creative local committees, and we are very grateful to them for all their work.

“It was great to see so many groups and individuals competing with 15 choirs taking part in one competition during the first weekend! We also saw so many young competitors on the stage with Côr Ieuenctid Môn winning the Festival Choir prize at the end of the week.

“And we must mention the Eisteddfod Choir project and A Oes Heddwch? Created to commemorate the centenary of the Great War, the work was created by Aled and Dafydd Hughes (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), Guto Dafydd, Paul Mealor and Grahame Davies, taking its inspiration from the story of Hedd Wyn, and the boys from Anglesey and Gwynedd who fought in the war. This was a brand new and original work, with a 250 strong choir of local voices who were an integral part of the whole project.

“Today is also an opportunity to thank all our partners, and Anglesey County Council in particular, its staff and elected members, for all their support and help over the past two years. We are also grateful to the emergency services and the bus companies who were so integral to the success of the shuttle buses service during the week. This year was a real partnership, and we are grateful for all co-operation.