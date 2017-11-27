Alleged hit and run man from Wrexham in court

A man charged following an alleged hit and run in Wrexham last week has been remanded in custody.

Temsegen Tesfai, 27, of Willow Bridge Court in Rhosnesni, Wrexham, is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

He appeared from custody at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold where details of the case were given by prosecutor Helen Tench who asked for a remand in custody.

An application for bail by defence solicitor Patrick Geddis was rejected and Tesfai was sent in custody to appear at a plea and case management hearing at Mold Crown Court on January 2.

There was no indication of plea at this stage.

The charges arise from an incident on Wednesday last week when it is alleged a pedestrian was hit by a green Saab motor vehicle driven by Tesfai and was then thrown into the path of another vehicle.

Complainant Surjit Singh was taken in a coma to the University Hospital at Stoke-on-Trent where, the court was told, he had recovered consciousness.

The incident happened near the Co-op in Poplar Road in Wrexham and led to a major police investigation.