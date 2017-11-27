Brother and sister sold fake clothing from Connah's Quay shop

Fashion fakes sold at clothing store

A brother and sister were found to be selling counterfeit clothing from a Deeside shop.

Artur Choma, of Ash Grove, Shotton and Sylwia Choma, of Machynlleth Way, Connah’s Quay pleaded guilty to nine trademark offences at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

The pair were taken to court after Flintshire Trading Standards officers found them selling counterfeit clothing and footwear in their shop, Love Fashion, on Chester Road West, Shotton.

Artur Choma pleaded guilty to five charges in relation to the fraudulent use of trademarks and Sylwia Choma pleaded guilty to four charges in relation to trademark offences.

Sylwia Choma appeared before a district judge for sentencing and was given 180 hours community service, ordered to pay costs of £756 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Her brother failed to appear before the district dudge who issued a warrant for his arrest with no bail.

Becky Hay, defending, said Sylwia Choma was of previous good character and went to Manchester to purchase the items which were too good to be true.

District judge Gwyn Jones said Sylwia Choma was “extremely naive and silly” to have embarked on such a commercial enterprise.

The items were cheap and alarm bells should have been ringing.

No checks were made about the authenticity of the goods.

Richard Powell, team leader for Flintshire Trading Standards, said after the hearing: “This should serve as a warning to those who seek to sell counterfeit goods.

”The courts recognise these as fraud offences that are designed to mislead the public and steal money from businesses that invest time and money in building their good reputations.”