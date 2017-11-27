Concerns for teenage girls missing from Holyhead

Concerns have been raised for two missing teenagers from Holyhead.

Yasmin Higgins, 16, and Courtney Hughes, 14, have been missing since Sunday.

Courtney is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall and with light long hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, blue jacket and blue-grey Nike trainers.

Yasmin is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown hair. She was wearing blue leggings and a tracksuit top.

Anyone with information relating to the teenagers' whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.

