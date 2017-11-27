Denbigh festive lights: Hundreds of residents celebrate white Christmas in Neverland

Residents of Denbigh gathered in their hundreds to welcome the coming of Christmas with a snow machine and panto performances.

The town has officially heralded the beginning of the festive season with its annual Christmas light switch on.

The lights were turned on by Peter Pan and Captain Hook from Denbigh Musical Theatre Company’s upcoming pantomime Captain Hook’s Revenge,Councillor Roy Tickle, Mayor of Denbigh; and Miss Denbigh 2017 Rebecca Parsons.

Cllr Tickle said: “It was absolutely fabulous, the turnout was fantastic and it was well supported by the people of Denbigh.”

People were given a special sneak preview of two songs performed by the full cast of the panto.

Revellers were led in traditional Welsh and English hymns and carols by Denbigh Community Choir while they visited stalls and were also entertained by a magician.

There was also an appearance by Father Christmas and a children’s fun fair, made all the more festive with the town’s snow machine.

Cllr Tickle added: “Father Christmas did better than ever this year, the snow machine worked a treat and the people of Denbigh donated very generously to next year’s event.”

Denbigh Musical Theatre Company’s annual Christmas production, Captain Hook’s Revenge, will take place between Monday, December 18 and Saturday 23 at Theatr Twm o’r Nant.

Pictures by Don Jackson Wyatt / DJW261117