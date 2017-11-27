Tributes pour in for Kinmel Bay teenager Zara Ahmed who dies aged 18

TRIBUTES have poured in for a "happy, caring, chirpy, sassy and beautiful" teenager who has died aged 18.

Zara Ahmed, described as “a little princess”, was a student at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU). The former Emrys Ap Iwan pupil was from the Kinmel Bay area. It is believed she died suddenly.

A spokesperson from LJMU said Zara had only been at the university for a short time, but already she had made a positive impression with her enthusiasm and excitement for her studies.

“All of her programme team and fellow students were deeply saddened by her tragic loss and our thoughts are with Zara’s family,” they added.

Friends and family members of Zara have posted emotional tributes on Facebook.

A statement, posted on the social site by a family member, said: “You were not scared to hide your faith regardless of the bad press. You wanted to break all barriers by representing yourself.

“Zara I keep waking up thinking last week was not real and it is all a massive nightmare. It is a massive nightmare which we all can't wake up from. We all know you are in a better place. Everyone has had lovely dreams that our grandma, great grandma are all receiving you from the other end and settling you in with them.

”Zara our little princess I love you soo soo much. You are so special to us.”

Zara had written on her Facebook page: “I'm taken....... by Allah init.”

An earlier statement read: “You were such a happy, caring, loving, wild, chirpy, sassy, beautiful and intelligent young girl. Allah gifted you to us all and he took you back at a tender age of 18 years old.

“My eyes will never forget your beautiful smile and the bounce to your walk. My ears will never forget your little giggles.

“I will miss you calling me Mawa bhaji and all your crazyness!

“I am sorry for all the boring lectures, sorry if I ever shouted at you as your health was always important to us all.

“I am so blessed that we all shared such beautiful memories together and you were there for all my happy times.”