Woman taken to hospital after collision between car and bus in Wrexham

A woman was taken to hospital after a rush-hour collision involving a car and a bus.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the smash in Kingsmills Road, Wrexham, shortly before 8.30am.

A car and a bus had collided near the Kings Mills pub.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 8.25am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bus near the Kings Mills pub in Abenbury, Wrexham.

”We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”