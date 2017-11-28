Connah's Quay traffic arrangements in place for funeral of Carl Sargeant

Flintshire council has issued directions to the public for the funeral of the late Carl Sargeant AM.

The service will be held at St Mark’s Church, Connah’s Quay, on Friday at 12 noon.

Some roads will be closed to ensure that the cortege is able to progress to the church, and these diversions will be shown from tomorrow.

Car parking will be available at the former Somerfield car park on the B5121, and car parking charges will not apply on Friday only.

A shuttle bus will also operate between the car park and St Mark’s Church from 10am onwards.

The landlord of the Halfway House Pub, on Church Street, has made car park spaces available in anticipation of a significant number of vehicles.

Flintshire Council thank the public for their co-operation in ensuring that this event runs as smoothly as possible.