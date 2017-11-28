Green oasis in Llandudno's Tre Cwm estate set to take children's imagination into overdrive

A scruffy piece of overgrown land has been transformed into a “green oasis” featuring a giant caterpillar made out of boulders as part of a £1.2 million environmental scheme.

According to housing association Cartrefi Conwy, the aim is to reconnect youngsters living on the Tre Cwm estate in Llandudno with the natural environment and give them somewhere where their imaginations can go into overdrive.

The estate is also benefiting from redesigned roads, setting out car parking spaces, footpaths and changing concrete areas into green spaces - all brightened up by a major programme of planting trees, shrubs and flowers.

The work comes on top of the £2.75 million already being spent by them to improve the estate’s houses, flats and maisonettes which were built in the 1970s.

The two project brings the total invested by Cartrefi Conwy on its housing stock of 3,800 homes in Conwy to over £40 million with more than 300 jobs created as part of their ongoing housing improvement programme.

At the official opening of the new space, environment development officer Matt Stowe explained the environmental makeover was designed to turn sections of unused and neglected land on the estate into inviting pleasant green spaces.

The first area of the estate, backing onto Maes y Cwm Road, has been completed after six weeks of work.