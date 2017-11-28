Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following incident at Llandundo's Angel Bay

A man has been airlifted to Stoke hospital with serious injuries after an incident at Angel Bay.

A rescue operation took place earlier today after the man fell into the quarry area in Llandudno.

The Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The man has been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Earlier, Llandudno RNLI station was alerted to the incident at about midday today by the Holyhead Coastguard.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly after 12pm this afternoon to reports of an incident at Angel Bay, Llandudno.

“The Wales Air Ambulance, a search and rescue helicopter, a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.”

The RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat at 12.15pm.