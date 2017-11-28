Rhyl shoppers brave the elements for trolley dashes and prizes at grand opening of new PoundStore

A couple whose daughter was recently married were the first among those who endured the cold, camping overnight ahead of a retail giant’s grand opening in Rhyl.

Residents turned out in force, with some waiting in line since 4pm on Monday, November 27 to queue for the opening of the new PoundStore retail outlet at the Greenfield Place Retail Park yesterday at 10am.

First in line was Karen Gumbley, former owner of Crazy Cards in Rhyl, with husband Tony, 55, looking to clinch a special £1 deal for a £299 Hyundai fireplace as a surprise for their daughter Samantha, who is currently en-route to Disney World after being married in Liverpool on Saturday.

Mrs Gumbley said: “We queued from 4pm yesterday and were the only ones there until we were joined by another man at midnight.”

To celebrate the official opening, the store offered over £3,000 worth of deals for £1 to the first 205 customers in the queue, including the fireplaces for the first five customers, and a double faux leather bed for the next 10.

Mrs Gumbley, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), arrived armed with camping chairs, sleeping bags and flasks of tea to cope with the cold.

The branch was officially opened by cllr Alan James, Mayor of Rhyl, with the Mayoress, cllr Win Mullen-James with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The grand opening continued until 4pm with an additional Fun Day, offering family focused free games, prize giveaways and a trolley dash.

Pictures by Don Jackson-Wyatt / DJW281117