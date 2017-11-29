Are Stiwt Theatre panto stars ready for festive fun? Oh yes they are...

The stars of this year’s panto in Rhos are ready to give audiences a festive feast of fun and laughter.

Former Eastenders actor Tony Discipline will take to the stage at the Stiwt Theatre to star alongside Big Brother star Mark Byron in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Mark, who appeared in Big Brother in 2014 and plays the Fairy Godfather, is embarking on his second panto run after playing the Slave of the Ring in Aladdin in Liverpool last year.

“It’s great fun, you get to really play around onstage and see everyone so happy – and I love Christmas as well, so it’s just an honour to be able to do it,” he said.

The Liverpudlian also told how he is no stranger to North Wales, adding: “I’ve got family that live in Anglesey and they all speak Welsh fluently, so I’ve been asking them to give me some lessons.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to throw a few Welsh lines out to the people.

“I know everyone round here is so proud to be Welsh, and it’s really nice of them to have me this year.”

He added: “The cast are fantastic, the crew that I’ve met are as well and this theatre is absolutely stunning, I believe there’s so much history to it as well, so I’m really excited.”

Tony, who plays Tyler Moon in the hit BBC soap, is set to wow audiences as Prince Charming in his first ever panto role.

“I spoke to the producer Lee (Kelly) and it’s something I really fancied, especially being in North Wales, away from London. It really appealed to me,” he said.

“Panto is one of the things that everyone can enjoy, young or old, and it’s really fun, so that was a big draw.”

The show also stars Megan Ashley, of Wem in Shropshire, in the title role, Marchwiel’s own James Humphreys in the traditional panto dame role and young Liverpudlian actor Kyle Corrin as Muddles.

The cast appeared at last week’s Christmas lights switch-on in Wrexham town centre, and were yesterday set to join the festive fun at the Rhos switch-on.

Michael Jenkins, originally from Wrexham but now of Gobowen, returns for his fourth Stiwt panto in the villainous role of the Henchman.

He said: “This is the first year that I’m playing a baddie, so the audience know me as the nice, cheerful even funny character, or the dame, so I’m going to try to find the fine line between being mean and still hoping the kids will like me and enjoy it.”

Michael, who is directing the show for the third time, added: “Year on year – in my humble opinion and by the reviews that we’ve got – we’ve got strong and stronger, and this year without doubt will be the biggest and best yet.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from December 9-31.

For more information visit www.stiwt.com. or call 01978 841 300.