Parking advisory for Wrexham v Maidenhead game at Racecourse

Reds fans attending the Wrexham AFC home fixture against Maidenhead United have been advised of changes to parking procedures.

This weekend the Wales Comic Con will be taking place at Glyndwr University, meaning fans heading to the game will not be able to park at the university.

A club spokesman said: “No vehicles are permitted on to the premises due to the event.

“However there are a number of options around Wrexham town centre in order to cater for supporters.

”For our disabled supporters there are measures in place where parking is available at the Turf.”

For alternative car parking options, go to www.wrexham.gov.uk/english/ travel/car_parks/town_centre_

carparks.htm