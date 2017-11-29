Rhyl community cinema dusts off Christmas classic to share the goodwill

A Rhyl cinema is bringing a well loved Christmas classic down from the attic and dusting it off to infuse a bit of good will with its festive entertainment this year.

Rhyl’s Little Theatre will be inviting the Christmas spirit, and film lovers, to their Wicked Cinema to enjoy a screening of family favourite and seasonal mainstay It’s a Wonderful Life.

While the film surely needs no introduction, for any who have yet to experience the delight of the heartwarming 1946 tale, Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life features a career defining performance by screen icon James Stewart as the suicidal George Bailey.

After a lifetime of putting his dreams aside for others, George finds himself on Christmas Eve wishing he’d never been born.

What follows is a journey through George’s life - a la A Christmas Carol - where his guardian angel Clarence shows him a glimpse of what his hometown would lose without him, and lifetime of goodwill and community spirit.

Rhiannon Wyn Hughes, of Rhyl Wicked Cinema, added: “For me, the film is a Christmas ritual because it’s all about a community coming together, which is what we’ve done with our cinema and we should all focus on at Christmas.

“Besides, it’s the only film I go and see where it always gets a standing ovation at the end!”

It’s a Wonderful Life will play at Rhyl Little Theatre on Friday December 22 at 6.30pm. Adult tickets are £3, children’s are £2 and there is £5 ticket with a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.