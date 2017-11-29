TV viewer watches as car couple crash into her garden in Ewloe

A woman watched as a speeding car crashed into her front garden just metres away from where was sitting on her sofa.

The Ewloe resident said the ordeal on Saturday night was so shocking, she had to “laugh about it.”

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I just sat and watched it all. I was on my sofa, by the sitting room window watching Michael Macintyre on the telly. I saw these lights coming towards the window and heard this terrible noise.”

She recalled the large 4x4 car hitting her neighbour’s wooden fence, sending pieces of wood directly into her window.

The vehicle then quickly reached her own property, crashing the metal gate and nearby street lights, before turning on its roof and halting in the resident’s front garden.

She added: “It was such a shock. I rushed out of the room after seeing it through the window. We humans have that self-preservation feeling where you run to protect yourself.”

When the car came to a stop, the resident ventured outside to check if there were any injuries.

She said the male driver and his girlfriend, who was a passenger, were both shaking in shock.

She then took seating out for the driver and passenger to sit on while her neighbours brought out cups of tea for the pair.

North Wales Police (NWP) said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle on its roof in the garden of a property on Chilworth Road, Aston Hill, at 8.50pm on Saturday.

"The vehicle was a black Nissan. No injuries were reported.”

The resident and her family said that despite the damage to the garden and gate – an “incovenience” – the most important thing is that nobody was seriously injured.

She was advised by NWP to stay clear of the debris outside which included glass scattered over the garden and pavement, and disconnected street lights which were still “sparking”.

She added: “We’re thankful nothing worse happened and it was a good job it’s such a big front garden. We’re glad everyone walked away safely and that the car didn’t hit the front window.”